'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update September 25: Baby Armaan Saved From Fish Jinn

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans got to see Fish Jinn snatch baby Armaan away from Aman and Roshni. The couple managed to hold the Jinn in their house for 15 minutes to save their baby from being dragged into hell by Fish Jinn. Read ahead to know what took place in the latest Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode on September 25.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode starts with a shot of Fish Jinn with baby Armaan. Roshni and Aman try to get the Jinn to eat something. After a while, the Jinn gives in and starts to eat the food. After she is done eating the food, Fish Jinn realises that there were medicines in the food and falls asleep on the sofa. After the Jinn falls asleep, Aman and Roshni take away baby Armaan and also snatch Fish Jinn's pearl bracelet which holds Aman and Roshni's powers.

As soon as the couple gets the bracelet, they receive their powers. Meanwhile, fans see a glass of cold drink on the table. A droplet of the water from the glass's surface falls on the ground and touches the Jinn. Fish Jinn then wakes up and realises what has happened. The Jinn then proceeds to snatch the pearl bracelet back and opens a door to hell. She also manages to take baby Armaan with her and proceeds to leave. Aman begs the Jinn to let him come as well but the Jinn proceeds to leave.

Roshni also shouts at the Jinn and asks her why she is so adamant about killing Armaan. Fish Jinn mentions that she doesn't want to kill him as baby Armaan is Kaala Jinn now, once he grows up he will be a powerful Jinn. As she is about to leave, Shayari comes in and attacks Fish Jinn. With the help of Jhumroo, Kiki, Aman and Roshni, the family manages to kill Fish Jinn and also closes the door to hell. Baby Armaan is saved from danger.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode

Jhumroo then asks the couple to hold on the pearl bracelet as it will be very important for them. The couple then proceeds to ask him who he is and how Shayari found him. Jhumroo mentions that he was sold as a baby to Kaala Jinn and has been living with Kiki ever since. The couple asks Jhumroo to join their family. Meanwhile, Shayari notices there is something wrong with Rehaan. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Aditi Sharma's Instagram

