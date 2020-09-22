'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For Sept 22: Rehaan Is Under Fish Jinn's Control

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw the entry of Fish Jinn. Aman tried to cage Fish Jinn but the Jinn managed to escape with the help of Salma. Fans also saw Aman and Roshni spend some time with each other and enjoy each other's company in peace. Read ahead to know what took place in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update

The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 22 episode begins with a proper introduction of Fish Jinn. Fish Jinn looks like a mermaid and has been lurking in the family's pool. The Jinn also manages to work her magic on Rehaan. As Fish Jinn works her magic on Rehaan, fans see Rehaan fight imaginary demons. Slowly the Jinn makes Rehaan come near her in the pool and then takes him under water.

Meanwhile, fans see Aman and Roshni sitting with each other in their room. Baby Armaan is also seen performing some magic on the other side of the room. Suddenly, the couple hears a loud sound and gets astonished. Aman and Roshni run towards baby Armaan and realise that he is indicating something to them. The baby keeps showing them visions of a black pool of water.

The scene then cuts to Shayari who wonders where Rehaan is. She then proceeds to search for Rehaan and finds Aman and Roshni on the way as well. As they get near the pool ,they notice Rehaan. He looks normal and doesn't know that he is under the control of Fish Jinn. Shayari then takes away Rehaan and mentions she has something important to tell him.

During the conclusion of the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode, fans see Aman and Roshni decide that they would keep an eye on Fish Jinn. Fans also see Shayari realise that something is not right with Rehaan and he also has lost some of his memory. In the last scene, fans see that the Jinn tries to take Aman and Roshni into its control as well. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Aditi Sharma's Instagram

