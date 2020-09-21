'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 21: Fish Jinn Escapes From His Cage

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans got to see an epic battle between the family and the Jinn. Fans also witnessed baby Armaan receiving his heart back in the last bit of the episode. Fans also saw a cryptic message that revealed - 'Hell's doors are now open'. Read ahead to know what took place in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Also read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 17: Baby Jinn Finally Leaves

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 21 episode starts with the family noticing that there is a door inside their mansion that is slightly ajar. There is also a ray of light that they can see. Rubina mentions that the door leads to hell and also a Jinn has come out of it. The family then decides to break into teams and start looking for the Jinn.

Also read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 16: Rehaan And Shayari Get Trapped

Aman heads outside the house and notices that there is some noise coming from the pool. Roshni also comes out and notices the same. This is when Aman uses his magic and someone falls out of the water. Hearing the noises, everyone comes outside and notices a person in a pool of water. Rubina mentions that the person is a Jinn and the family members proceed to take it to a room. Aman then creates a jail around the Jinn.

Also read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update September 15: Shayari Finds Out Kaala Jinn's Name

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode

Aman then leaves the room and goes to see Roshni. He notices that Roshni is playing with Armaan and gets nostalgic. He takes a picture of both of them and then proceeds to move towards Roshni. Roshni and Aman then spend some quality time with each other. Meanwhile, the Jinn gets up and Slama walks towards it. The Jinn asks for a glass of water from Salma and she complies with the request.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update Sept 19: Arman Defeats Jinn But Battle Continues

As soon as she hands the Jinn the glass of water, it uses the water to escape. Upon hearing the noises, everyone comes inside the room and sees that the Jinn has escaped. Rubina mentions that the Jinn might have gone away for now but can and will surely harm them in the future. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Aditi Sharma's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.