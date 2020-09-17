'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 17: Baby Jinn Finally Leaves

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw the family decipher baby Jinn's intention. They realised that baby Jinn would eventually try to kill baby Armaan. Fans also saw Rehaan and Shayari's arrival but as soon as they entered the house, Kaala Jinn found them and trapped them. Read ahead to know what took place in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 17 episode starts with the entry of Roshni in the living room. Roshni tries to talk to Anjum but realises that she is possessed. On the other hand, Aman tries to console baby Jinn who is crying. Aman mentions to baby Jinn that they won't harm it but there is no way that baby Jinn can harm baby Armaan.

Finally, baby Jinn gets very angry and leaves with Anjum and baby Armaan. Roshni and Aman chase baby Jinn but it goes and locks itself in a room. Aman then tries to break open the door and as the door smashes, they see that both the children have turned into spirits and leave from the window. Roshni and Aman get very upset and blame Kaala Jinn for causing all the troubles. Aman adds that the Jinn had eyes on their kid from the very beginning and is a cheat.

When Aman and Roshni are talking, Rubina asks them to join her as she will perform a magical spell which will help her look into the future. When her spell works, she sees Kaala Jinn burning and also sees that it is baby Armaan who will cause the death of Kaala Jinn. This is when Aman and Roshni realise why Kaala Jinn wanted baby Armaan. The scene then cuts to baby Jinn that is outside the house.

Aman and Roshni convince baby Jinn to give baby Armaan back and baby Jinn agrees. It also leaves the last letter of Kaala Jinn's name. The scene then cuts to Rehaan and Shayari who are desperately trying to escape but are unable to. Finally, the family members match all the words and try to decipher Kaala Jinn's name but do not speak it out loud yet. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Rahul Singh's Instagram

