'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 16: Rehaan And Shayari Get Trapped

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Shayari and Rehaan successfully decipher the name of Kaala Jinn but the couple also found out that whoever spoke Kaala Jinn’s name would die. Back in the house, fans also saw Aman and Roshni trying to figure out if baby Armaan was a Jinn and in the process, a baby Jinn appeared. Read ahead to know what took place in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode of Sept 16 episode

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode begins with a conversation between Tazeeb and Roshni. Tazeeb informs Roshni that the other Jinn might be trying to kill baby Armaan. Roshni, after hearing what Tazeeb has to say, starts feeling very tense.

After a while, baby Jinn starts playing with Roshni and also starts calling her ‘mumma’, which makes Roshni feel very connected to the baby. Meanwhile, Rubina tries to find out who the real mother of the baby Jinn is. Aman and Roshni get a small hint but are not able to see who baby Jinn’s mother is.

The scene then cuts to Rehan and Shayari as the couple finally manages to escape the cave and then head home. Both Rehan and Shayari fly back to their home. Another important twist is revealed in the show when Roshni realises that baby Jinn is their own child and that they cannot kill it. The scene then cuts to Roshni and Aman trying to understand what’s wrong with baby Jinn.

After a while, Aman and Roshni understand that baby Jinn is actually trying to kill baby Armaan and is trying to destroy their family. The scene then cuts to Rehaan and Shayari landing outside their house. This is when Kaala Jinn appears and mentions that it won’t let the couple destroy its plan.

In the last episode, fans see that Kaala Jinn trap Rehaan and Shayari in a bottle. The couple’s powers are useless in the bottle. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Shruti Sharma's Instagram

