'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For Sept 18: Aman Decides To Kill Kaala Jinn

In the previous episode of 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka', Aman and Roshni successfully convinced baby Jinn to give back baby Armaan. The family had been frantically trying to put together Kaala Jinn's name out of the jumbled letters presented to them. Read on to know what happens in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 18 episode starts with Aman and Roshni trying to decipher Kaala Jinn’s name so that they can kill it. When they put together the name, Rehaan and Shayari, who were recently freed from the bottle, seal Aman and Roshni's mouths so that they do not say out loud Kaala Jinn’s name. They say that whoever takes Kaala Jinn’s name gets killed in the most horrific manner.

The family is stunned to hear about the outcome of taking Kaala Jinn’s name. Rehaan narrates the entire story to Aman and Roshni who have been wondering what lies ahead. Just then, they hear a loud evil laugh and realise that Kaala Jinn is around them and hence run to the hallway. Aman speaks with Kaala Jinn and asks him why he played such a game with them. They went through all this trouble to learn his name and now they realise they can’t even take the name out loud.

Kaala Jinn tells Aman that he had not forced anyone to find his name. They all did it on their own without any external force. Kaala Jinn demands to know the name and threatens to kill baby Armaan if the name is not revealed. Aman does not give in but Roshni steps forward and says the name is ‘Zalala’. Kaala Jinn is delighted and says he will now finish Aman and her. Roshni stands there without a scratch on her and the family is wondering how she was not affected. They later realise that baby Jinn had entered her body and taken the name, hence leaving her unaffected.

The soul leaves Roshni's body and asks Roshni to stay back with her family as they need each other. She has a smile across her face after a long time. Aman speaks about how Kaala Jinn got to his child twice. He decides to put an end to Kaala Jinn and his notorious ways.

Aman gets his sword and he takes Roshni with him as they plan to kill off the Jinn. They get to his cave and realise that they need to find his heart to get rid of him. Aman calls for Kaala Jinn while Roshni is hunting for his heart. On the other hand, Rehaan and Shayari get baby Armaan who had been abducted.

