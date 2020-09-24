'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For Sept 24: Roshni And Aman Try To Trick Fish Jinn

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Fish Jinn take away Rehaan, Aman and Roshni's powers. The Jinn also warned the family members that she would soon absorb the powers of a fourth person in the family. Fans also saw the family realise that Fish Jinn got her powers from the water. Read ahead to know what happens next in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 24 episode starts with a conversation between Fish Jinn and the family. The Jinn mentions that nobody will be able to harm her as she has almost everyone's powers. Roshni then proceeds to go towards baby Armaan as she believes she could take his powers and defeat Fish Jinn. Meanwhile, Shayari is in a cave looking for a good Jinn. She finds Kiki but Kiki thinks Shayari is a bad person. Shayari somehow manages to catch Kiki.

After a while, Roshni seems to be leaving the house and Aman mentions that she must not leave him and the house in danger. Roshni convinces him that they both must leave as they have baby Armaan to take care of. In the next scene, fans see Fish Jinn looking for water but she is not able to find any. Finally, she gets water from the droplets on the plants and regains her powers. The Jinn then snatches away Armaan from the couple.

When Fish Jinn is about to leave, Roshni and Aman beg her not to go. She mentions that she will go to Jinno Ka Jahannam. Roshni then pleads with Fish Jinn that everything in their life will end if she takes baby Armaan and asks for some time as she wants to celebrate Armaan's birthday before they lose against evil.

The next scene then showcases the couple trying to make a plan to defeat Fish Jinn. They offer some sweets to the Jinn but the Jinn refuses to eat the sweets. The couple realises their plan is failing. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Shehzada Dhami's Instagram

