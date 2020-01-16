Watch 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Shivangi Joshi’s Adorable TikTok Videos

Television actor Shivangi Joshi rose to fame after she bagged the role of Naira in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor is quite active on social media and is often seen posting pictures and videos on the app. She is also active on the short video making app TikTok where she makes cute videos for her fans. While she is often seen making videos from her green room either pre or post the shoot, she is also seen making videos after her work hours. Check out an adorable video of the actor here.

She received a lot of appreciation from her fans after she posted this video. While her fans showered the post with likes, many also complimented her. Netizens claim that Shivangi Joshi looked cute in the video. However, she doesn’t always make solo videos. Much to the delight of her fans, her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan is also seen in the videos with her sometimes. In the initial stages of the show, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin were seen lip-syncing to the popular app Dubsmash. The two made funny videos and Moshin even posted them on his Instagram. Check out the video here.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin’s video

Shivangi Joshi’s fans loved her quirky videos and have even made a compilation of her TikTok videos. They have posted the actor’s videos on YouTube, which have received a lot of views on the app. Shivangi Joshi’s acting and her screen presence are much appreciated by her fans. Check out the compilation of her TikTok videos here.

Shivangi Joshi’s TikTok videos

About Shivangi Joshi and Naira

Shivangi made her debut with the TV show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, she also appeared as Aayat Haider in Beintehaa, and as Poonam Thakur in Begusarai. However, it has been reported that the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will leap of a few years. Though nothing about the casting has been confirmed, there have been rumours that Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will most likely not be a part of the show. Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata want to know if their favourite couple from the will be a sharing screen space even after the leap.

