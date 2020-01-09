The Debate
Shivangi Joshi's Stylish Outfits That Will Help You Shine On Date Nights

Television News

Shivangi Joshi is a well-known TV actor. She never fails to impress her fans & followers with her amazing sense of style. Read more to know about her style

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she plays the role of Naira Goenka. The actor has also won Best Debut Female award for her acting in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Apart from this, the actor is also known for her fashionable outfits. She inspires fans with her various style outfits. Let us take a look at some of the outfits by Shivangi Joshi that are perfect for a date.

ALSO READ | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi's Bridal Collection Will Leave You Love-struck

Shivangi Joshi's outfits

She is wearing a wine coloured mini dress with criss-cross neck and bishop sleeves. Her hair and makeup were simple. To complete her look, she is wearing a silver-coloured ring. Take a look at her stunning look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on

ALSO READ | Shivangi Joshi: When The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Notched Up Her Saree Game

Shivangi Joshi is wearing a black and silver sequin dress. For accessories, she is wearing a pair of black tassel earrings. Her hair is straightened and her makeup is simple. Take a look at her mesmerizing look.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on

ALSO READ | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan Demand Separate Vans, Post Fallout

Shivangi is wearing a brown coloured chequered jumpsuit. She is wearing nude makeup. The actor has completed her outfit by wearing black pump shoes. Her jumpsuit is from Kazo. Take a look at her beautiful outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on

ALSO READ | Shivangi Joshi: The Best Ethnic Looks Of The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor

Shivangi Joshi wore a light blue denim jacket with a dark blue denim skirt. The actor is also wearing a white colour crop top. Her picture is clicked by Sani Mohini. Take a look at her at attire.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on

Image Courtesy: Shivangi Joshi Instagram 

 

 

Published:
