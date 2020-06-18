'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' And 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Cast To Resume Shooting?

The two daily soaps of Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s shooting will be resumed soon post the coronavirus lockdown. Reportedly, the two shows will start shooting next week. Both the shows are produced by Rajan Shahi.

A report by an entertainment portal stated that Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, among others will mostly begin shooting for the show from June 23. All the precautions have been taken for the same. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi returned to the city sometime back. The actor is currently in self-quarantine before she starts shooting. The report also stated that the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have been sanitised well and the crew has been updated well regarding what precautions need to be taken on the sets.

Also Read| Emma-Daniel as Naira-Kartik, see the cast for 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai' English remake

Meanwhile, it was recently reported by an entertainment portal that Kasautii Zindagi Kay is one such show that has been permitted to resume shooting. This is good news for the fans of the show led by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. It was reported that Ekta Kapoor has instructed her team to start the shooting of the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Reports added that the new episodes will be available to watch from earlier next month and that the producers recently got permission to start the shooting. Apart from this, consultations on how the teams are working and shooting will happen soon.

Also Read| Sanya Malhotra pulls of a 'Kokila' from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' in latest post; watch

As per media reports, the shooting will be starting on June 20. It was also reported that Parth Samthaan was in Hyderabad for a few days and he had been there to meet his friend. Kasautii Zindagi Kay team has requested the star to return to Mumbai and place himself in quarantine before the shoot starts. He will reportedly be joining the shoot only if he completes his quarantine and the shoot has been planned in the same way. They will be shooting a comeback promo at first with Erica and Parth. Earlier, it was reported that Erica was not ready to start shooting amid the pandemic.

Also Read| Hina Khan confesses she hasn't watched any old episodes of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Also Read| 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Ashnoor Kaur shares throwback picture with little fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.