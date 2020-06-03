Emma-Daniel As Naira-Kartik, See The Cast For 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai' English Remake

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai is an Indian daily soap which has been airing since 2009. It started with the story of Akshara and Naitik’s marriage and has now moved on to focus on the life of their daughter Naira with her husband and in-laws.

The daily soap revolves around the daily trials and tribulations that the Goenka family faces and how they cope up with every difficulty together. The show has stopped airing ever since the Coronavirus lockdown was announced in the country. On that note, for all the fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai, here’s a Hollywood cast that would be perfect if the show was remade in English

Kartik Goenka- Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe as the strong-minded and loving husband, Kartik would be perfect for a Hollywood remake of this Indian daily soap.

Image credit: Moshin Khan Instagram, DanielRadcliffofficial Instagram

Naira Goenka- Emma Watson

Who would want to miss a chance of seeing Emma Watson paired opposite Daniel Radcliff, more importantly, play her husband? Not to mention Watson’s great acting skills will make her perfect for the role.

Image credit: Shivangi Joshi Instagram, Emma Watson Instagram

Naksh Singhania- Tom Felton

Tom Felton would be perfect to play the role of Naksh, Naira’s elder brother in a Hollywood remake of the daily soap.

Image credit: Sehzad Shaikh Instagram, Tom Felton Instagram

Also Read: Will Saif Ali Khan Be Able To Lead 'Space Force' As Well As Steve Carell? See Full Cast

Gayu- Bonny Wright

It would be interesting to see Bonny Wright aka Ginny Weasley play Emma Watson’s sister as Gayu Goenka.

Image credit: Kanchi Singh Instagram, Bonny Wright Instagram

Luv and Kush- Dylan and Cole Sprouse

Who would be a better fit to play the role of the Goenka twins other than Hollywood’s own twin brothers, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, not to mention both are also fabulous actors.

Image credit: Apurvajyotir Instagram, DylanandCole Instagram

Akhilesh Goenka- Matt Damon

Hollywood actor Matt Damon would be perfect to play the role of Akhilesh Goenka, Luv and Kush’s father.

Image credit: Ali Hassan Instagram, MattDamonofficial Instagram

Also Read: Will Aamir Khan Be The Perfect Michael To Anushka's Angel In Bollywood Remake Of 'Bigil'?

Surekha Goenka- Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston as Surekha Goenka, Akhilesh’s wife would be perfect for the Hollywood remake of the Indian daily soap.

Image credit: Shilpa Raizada Instagram, JenniferAniston fans Instagram

Manish Goenka- George Clooney

Manish Goenka is Kartik’s father and Akhilesh's brother. Hollywood actor, George Clooney would be perfect to play the role.

Image credit: Sachin Tyagi Instagram, GeorgeClooneyofficial Instagram

Suvarna Goenka- Sandra Bullock

Suvarna Goenka is Manish’s wife and Kartik’s mother. Earlier the role was played by Parul Chauhan but after she quit, Niyati Joshi plays the role. For a Hollywood version, Sandra Bullock seems perfect for the cast.

Image credit: Niyati Joshi Instagram, SandraBullock Instagram

Also Read: Will Benedict-Emilia Be Apt In Hollywood's Remake Of Dramedy 'Bunty Aur Babli'?

Also Read: Will Chris As Chulbul Pandey & ScaJo As Rajjo Click If 'Dabangg' Was Remade In Hollywood?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.