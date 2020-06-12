'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Ashnoor Kaur Shares Throwback Picture With Little Fans

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ashnoor Kaur recently shared a throwback picture. In this picture, she is seen posing with some of her little fans during the shoot of her first film. In this picture, she is seen striking a wide smile with a group of kids gathered around her.

Ashnoor Kaur is seen holding a bunch of red roses. She looks young and beautiful in a white strappy dress with no makeup and open hair look. Ashnoor Kaur captioned the picture as, “Let your smile be contagious, spread it all around❤️ #Throwback to when I met my little fans during the shoot of my first short film.” Check out the post.

Ashnoor Kaur encouraging fans to be productive

Ashnoor Kaur has been encouraging her fans to be productive from the start of the nationwide lockdown. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehhlata Hai actor also shared a video giving major motivation to her fans. In this video, she was seen working out with her mom in the parking of her residence. Ashnoor Kaur was seen skipping and enjoying on the swing in her video. The actor also mentioned that this was the first time she is sharing a workout video with her fans. She posted the video with the caption, "I have never shared videos of me working out, but yes, here you have some #MondayMotivation from my end, because, why not?😉".

Patiala Babes actor Ashnoor Kaur has been spending time at home with her family ever since the shooting of her daily soap has been stalled owing to the lockdown. From cooking and reading to attending online classes, the actor has been doing everything she can to be productive during the lockdown period. Ashnoor Kaur shared a candid picture of her reading and also urged her fans to indulge themselves in any activity to learn something new. Ashnoor Kaur herself has been learning how to play chess while being in quarantine and also mentioned she wishes to learn something new every day.

Ashnoor Kaur also made breakfast for herself in order to learn something new. She shared that she stepped into the kitchen for the first time ever and tried to make an omelette for breakfast. After two failed attempts, in her third attempt, she was successful in making an omelette. She gave a message to her fans towards the end of her video, asking them to try but never cry.

