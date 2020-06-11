Hina Khan Confesses She Hasn't Watched Any Old Episodes Of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Hina Khan rose to fame with daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and featured in the role of Akshara for seven years. However recently, replying to a fan's question she said that she has not watched the old episodes of the serial. Here's what it is about.

Hina Khan has not watched old episodes of her debut serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

On Twitter, a fan asked Hina Khan if she watches the old episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which featured her. But Hina replied that she had not. Take a look:

No I haven’t at allðŸ™ˆ https://t.co/VPAtdJQTKu — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

Hina Khan played the lead role of Akhara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which began in 2009. The serial focussed on her married life with Naitik Singhania (played by Karan Mehra). Their characters faced many trials and tribulations of life like losing their children and battling issues in their marriage to losing their family members. However, the story has now shifted to focus on the life of Akshara and Naitik's daughter, Naira. Because of this, Hina Khan's character was killed off in a car crash in the show back in 2016.

Videos of Hina Khan crying on the last day of her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot went viral. In an interview with a daily portal, she had also said that at the end of her journey with the show, she is leaving with a heavy heart. However, although people might be attached to her character, everything has a "saturation point" and it was time for her to exit from the show.

Since then, Hina Khan has come a long way since then. She has featured in Bahu Humari Rajni_kanth, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Tere Sheher Mein, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kapoor Wale Khuranas and Bhaag Bakool Bhag. However, apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan is most appreciated for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot and her performance in the reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan is currently spending her quarantine indulging in a lot of activities. She recently took to her Instagram story to post a snap of her skincare regime. Other than that, she has also posted many workout videos, pictures of her sketches and random pictures of herself throughout the day.

