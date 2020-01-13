'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Cast's 'then And Now' Pics, Check Out Here

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows of Indian television. The family drama's first episode premiered on January 12, 2009, and ever since then, the show has managed to rule over millions of hearts of its viewers. It is also the second longest-running Hindi television show after CID. It completed 11 glorious years recently and still continues to have a massive fan following. The entire star-cast of the show look quite different now, as compared to how they looked when they began their journey with the show. Thus, here is the 'then and now' lookbook of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast:

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Is The 8th Sexiest Asian Man; Shares Excitement

1) Hina Khan

Deemed as one of the most stylish television actors, Hina Khan was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai since 2009 and finally said adios to the show in 2016. Hina played the role of Akshara Singhania, Naitik's wife, Naksh and Naira's mother, Vishambharnath and Rajshri's daughter, and Shaurya's younger sister in the show. Being very active on Instagram, she often posts photos from her journey in this field. One of Hina Khan's recent photos shows how much she has changed over the last 11 years of her career.

2) Karan Mehra

Karan Mehra played the role of Naitik Singhania, Akshara's husband, Naksh and Naira's father, Raj Shekhar and Gayatri's son, Rashmi's elder brother. Karan joined the show in 2009 and was a part of the cast till 2018.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi's Bridal Collection Will Leave You Love-struck

3) Rohan Mehra

Actor Rohan Mehra played the role of Naksh Singhania, son of Naitik and Akshara in the show. The actor has also bid farewell to the show but was seen sporting western outfits in the daily soap.

4) Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi, who is seen as Naira Goenka, plays the role of Kartik's wife and Akshara-Naitik's daughter. Shivangi joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016 and still continues to entertain the masses.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan Demand Separate Vans, Post Fallout

5) Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan plays the role of Kartik Goenka, Naira's husband, Kairav's father, Manish and Soumya's son, Keerti's brother in Yesh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He too, along with Shivangi Joshi joined the show in 2016 and is currently playing the male lead in the show.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'Kaira' Completes Three And A Half Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.