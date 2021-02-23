'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Fame Rohan Mehra And Kanchi Singh Call It Quits

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh who have been dating for quite some time now have called it quits. The two met on the sets of the show and had been together for over 5 years since they officially announced their relationship in 2016. Read along to know more details about the former couple's split.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh break up

The actors were seen as a part of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast when they played the roles of Naksh and Gayatri aka Gayu on the show. That is also where the two got acquainted, fell in love and started off their relationship, and as per reports Hina Khan was one of the first ones to know about them being together. Khan played Rohan's on-screen mother Akshara in the show back then.

The couple had made their relationship official back in 2016 and were often seen sharing loved up pictures with each other on the photo-sharing platform, which they still haven't deleted. However, speculations were rife that the two actors had parted ways after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and also shared messages of self-love on Valentine's Day 2021. Rohan took to his feed and shared a bunch of pictures with an SUV that he gifted himself and wrote, "Falling in LOVE with yourself is the first secret to HAPPINESS. So this Valentine’s Day I gifted myself New Wheels - Range Rover !!! Never been so passionate about a car !!! My new love! Happy Valentine’s Day !!! Have a memorable one", while Kanchi uploaded a picture of herself in a red-satin dress and wrote, "Happy Valentine’s day.. this valentine”s day I have decided to love myself...".

According to Spotboye, Kanchi Singh has recently opened up about the matter and said that she does not have a hard feeling for anyone and is at peace in her life. She further refrained from saying anything else and stated did not want to talk more. Rohan Mehra has stayed tight-lipped about the split and has not given any comment on the same.

