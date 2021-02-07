Shivangi Joshi Shares Glimpses Of Her Prep To Play Sirat In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Actor Shivangi Joshi who is popularly known for her role of Naira in Star Plus daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has shared glimpses of her preparation as Sirat in the show. Joshi’s new character will be that of a boxer and the actor expresses that both the character as well as boxing are completely new things for her. Read along and take a look at the videos and pictures that she has shared so far on her social media.

Shivangi Joshi shares glimpses from her prep to play "Sirat"

Shivangi Joshi has been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for over 4 and half years now playing the role of Naira opposite Mohsin Khan. Recent developments of the show have seen Naira passing away after she falls off a cliff, and the family performing her last rites. However, Naira is not dead and has just lost her memory. She has now returned to the show in a new avatar as Sirat, who is a boxer and will be seen returning in the lives of the Goenka family.

Shivangi has been sharing pictures and videos as she prepares for her role in the show and is undergoing rigorous boxing training these days. In a post on January 22, on her Instagram, she shared a bunch of pictures while at the gym prepping to play Sirat. She wrote, “#sirat and boxing both were something very new to me. To be Sirat I had to learn the art of boxing. I must admit that boxing is one of the toughest sports I have come across. One wrong move and the game's over. It does require alot of precision, accuracy, power and swiftness. A special thank you to my amazing trainer @balkrishnashetty08 for making me do these rigorous training in such a short span of time. Je toh bas shuruwat hai. Keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and keep spreading love and hope to all followed a couple of emojis and the hashtag #Sirat."

The character made her first appearance in the episode that aired on January 20, 2021, as mentioned by Shivangi in another caption.

