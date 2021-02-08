What's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's' Lata Up To After Quitting Daily Soaps? Here's A Look

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Lata Sabherwal took to her Instagram on February 6 and announced that she is quitting daily soaps. In her statement, she wrote, “Announcing it formally, that I have quit daily soaps though I'm open for web, movies or a great cameo. Thank you daily soaps for being an integral part of my life.” However, she also hinted at her new journey in the caption and wrote, “Embarking on a new journey. A new beginning.”

Looks like Lata Sabherwal is making the most of her time at home. She dropped a video on Saturday night and talked about her food routine. Lata wrote that her fans requested her to share her lunch recipes and hence she decided to talk about her weekend lunch. She went on to narrate some "Lata's tips" and wrote, "If you want to feel light after lunch then stick to only one food group. Do not mix many food groups, like if you are having rice then don't have roti and vice versa."

Here's what Lata is up to, post quitting TV industry

Also Read | Amit Sadh Goes Off Social Media For some time: 'Going Into My Tunnel For Maintenance'

On Sunday night, she posted an adorable pic with her son, Aarav. In the portrait, the mother-son duo was seen sharing a warm moment. She asked fans to be fearless like a child. As soon as her post was up on the internet, her followers dropped endearing comments.

Meanwhile, she also began a new streak titled, Inspiring lives-Success story; and in these videos, she talks about her journey, her life, and her routine. In her first video, she teamed up with weight loss and diet expert, Monika Soni. She also talked about her decision to leave the Telly industry. Lata mentioned that "she's not retiring from acting" and that she will do good films and web shows if it comes in her way. "I really want to make a difference to the society," she said in her video.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes Asks If Solid Works Better Than Stripes, Love-struck Fans Say 'both'

On Monday morning, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor dropped another video in which she was performing an indoor exercise. Lata remarked that it's not that people will never fall sick, but if they exercise regularly, they will recover super fast. In another clip, she was seen flaunting her red saree. Lata was trying on different outfits to wear on Valentine's Day. She has decided to "break the rules" by wearing a saree on the special day.

Lata Sabherwal's videos

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Receives Rose From His Little Fan On Rose Day; Actor Shares Picture

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' February 5, 2021, Written Update: Abhi-Pragya's Life In Danger, Dadi Worries

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.