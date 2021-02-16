Die 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Rohan Mehra & Kanchi Singh Break Up With Each Other?

Love birds Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, who started seeing each other after sharing the screen space in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have unfollowed each other on Instagram. According to a report by Tellychakkar, the couple fell in love on the sets of YRKKH as they played Naksh and Gayatri in the soap opera. However, in addition to unfollowing one another on Instagram, Rohan and Kanchi also didn't wish each other on Valentine's Day 2021.

Have Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh parted ways?

Television actors Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, who first met on the sets of the hit television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have been shelling out major couple goals on social media ever since they made their relationship official. On Valentine's Day last year, Rohan had also shared a mushy picture with his ladylove to wish her a "Happy Valentine's Day". However, this year around, ahead of V-Day, the couple decided to unfollow each other on Instagram, followed by sharing a cryptic Valentine's Day post on Instagram to possibly hint at their breakup.

Rohan gifted himself a Range Rover car this Valentine's Day and shared a streak of pictures posing with his new wheels to share the news with fans on Instagram. Along with flaunting his new car, the Class of 2020 actor wrote, "Falling in LOVE with yourself is the first secret to HAPPINESS. So this Valentine’s Day I gifted myself New Wheels - Range Rover !!! Never been so passionate about a car !!! My new love! Happy Valentine’s Day !!! Have a memorable one". Take a look:

On the other hand, Kanchi Singh also took to her Instagram handle to share a solo photo of herself and expressed loving herself this Valentine's Day. In the picture shared by her, the Sasural Simar Ka actor rocked a statement red dress and posed for the camera sporting a poker face look. Along with sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Valentine’s day.. this valentine”s day I have decided to love myself...(sic)".

Check out Kachi Singh's Instagram post below:

Although the lovers have unfollowed each other on Instagram, they haven't deleted pictures with each other from the photo-sharing app. Furthermore, neither of them have addressed their breakup rumours as of yet. Meanwhile, Rohan Mehra is currently basking in the success of Alt Balaji's Crashh.

