'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update: Goenkas Celebrate Makar Sankranti

One of the most-watched television series of all time, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai chronicles the story of how Kartik and Naira meet, time and again, which leads to their relationship progressing further, as they encounter life, families, tradition, and heartbreaks.

Helmed by Ram Pandey, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Lata Sabharwal in the leading roles. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much popular show.

Written Update January 13, 2020:

In the recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav expresses his wish to celebrate Sankranti with his family. However, Naira makes Kairav understand that she won’t be able to go and Kairav refuses. Meanwhile, Vedika makes efforts to bring Dadi to her side but she ignores and reprimands her for wrongdoings.

Vedika overhears Manish and Suvarna's conversation about how Kartik misses his son, Kairav and constantly tries to fulfill his parental responsibilities well.

Meanwhile, Vansh requests Samarth to take them to Kairav's to celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti. As the show proceeds, Samarth makes a video call to Manish and Akhilesh after which everyone starts leaving for Singhania house to celebrate Sankranti with them.

On the other hand, Naksh tries to gather information about Umesh Gupta and asks people who live nearby him. However, Naksh fails to gather any evidence as proof. Naira enquires Suhasini Dadi about Kartik and expresses her wish to spend time with him.

The celebrations of Sankranti begins and everybody present at the Singhania house dances. However, Kairav and Naira wait for Kartik. Later, Kartik marks his presence at the function with Vedika. Vedika informs the party attendees that Kairav is missing Kartik because of which she brought him there.

(Promo Image: Still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

