'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update For January 10: Vedika Has One Kidney?

Considered as one of the most-watched Indian television series of all time, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai follows the story of Kartik and Naira dealing with love, families, tradition, and heartbreak. The TV serial stars Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Lata Sabharwal in the leading roles. Here is what happened in the latest episode of this popular show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira hugging Kartik to make him feel that everything is going to be fine. Dadi talks to the doctor and asks him to do Vedika's sonography test but Vedika refuses to go for it. Dadi tries to comfort her by telling her that it is nothing to be afraid of and asks Kartik to meet the doctor. Dadi also informs the doctor about Vedika having only one kidney which the latter confirms.

Both Naira and Dadi are confused and think there is something wrong while Vedika understands that Pallavi has spoken to the doctor already. Naira tells Dadi that Kartik must know the truth and she is sure he will believe them. Dadi stops Naira thinking that it is Vedika's trick to trap Kartik. She asks her to gather strong proof against Vedika. Pallavi talks to Vedika and tells her that she heard the conversation between Dadi and doctor and so she bribed the doctor.

Grateful Vedika appreciates Pallavi's gesture and tells her that she doubts Naira for being behind all of this. She also tells Vedika that she fears the two are suspicious of her. Naira and Vedika have a conversation where Naira tells her that relationships which are forced never work. She further states that Vedika will never be able to get Kartik’s love. She challenges her to separate her from Kartik.

