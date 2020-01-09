'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update: Naira And Dadi To Expose Vedika

One of the most-watched television series of all time, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai chronicles the story of how Kartik and Naira meet time and again and how their relationship progresses further, as they encounter life, families, tradition, and heartbreak. Helmed by Ram Pandey, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Lata Sabharwal in the leading roles. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much popular show.

Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai Written update

Recap

Vedika informs Kartik that she has asked Suhasini not to invite Naira for the Christmas party. Meanwhile, Suhasini calls Naira and informs her that they have got to gather evidence to prove that Vedika has cheated them. Vedika hopes that Kartik will soon forget Naira and embrace her in his life. Meanwhile, Naira comes dressed as Santa Claus and immediately starts to keep an eye on Vedika’s actions. Naira notices Vedika gesturing Umesh Gupta to meet her upstairs and catches them red-handed.

On January 8, 2020

Kairav thanks Kartika and Nair for throwing a glamourous Christmas bash. Meanwhile, Vedika remarks she will be with Kartik because of Naira & reminds Kartik about his promise. Naira calls Suhasini Dadi to speak about Umesh’s details, but Dadi informs her about Pallavi’s arrival at home. Later, Dadi and Naira try to listen to their conversation and realise that Umesh is creating problems for both of them. Naira tells Suhasini to keep Pallavi busy so that she can go to the hospital & check. However, Pallavi leaves without informing Suhasini Dadi. Naira looks for proof in the hospital & finds Umesh and Pallavi together. Naira overhears their conversation and realises that Vedika had called Umesh at the party. Umesh admits saving Naira’s life, to which Pallavi promises to pay him. Naira vows to expose Vedika soon and waits to get evidence against her. Vedika gets upset seeing on Kartik & Naira together & makes a shocking announcement to her about their honeymoon plan.

Fans react

Kartik so lifeless he actually prayed it to be a bad dream n naira so helpless seeing the father son picture she got so emotional but send kairav to cheer him up 💔#StayStrongKaira 🤧#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/L5dz7aePJx — mahamkhan (@maham_kaira) January 9, 2020

Cheapika is leaving, Kaira vivaah is happening, it’s better to spam makers to give some nice romantic moments. Sirf Kairav ke mummy papa nahi, kaira chahiye #Yrkkh — Anu (@anu_2610) January 8, 2020

