'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update, Jan 7: Vedika To Get Exposed?

One of the most-watched television series of all time, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai chronicles the story of how Kartik and Naira meet, time and again, which leads to their relationship progressing further, as they encounter life, families, tradition, and heartbreak. Helmed by Ram Pandey, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Lata Sabharwal in the leading roles. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much popular show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update - Jan 7

In the recent episode of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Vedika informs Kartik that she has asked Suhasini not to invite Naira for the Christmas bash. Meanwhile, Suhasini calls Naira and informs her that they have got to gather evidence to prove that Vedika has cheated them. Later, Kairav visits Goenka Villa to celebrate Christmas with Vansh and his friends. Kartik thanks Vedika for taking the initiative and arranging a Christmas party. Vedika hopes that Kartik will soon forget Naira and embrace her in his life. Meanwhile, Naira comes dressed as Santa Claus and immediately starts to keep an eye on Vedika’s actions. Naira notices Vedika gesturing Umesh Gupta to meet her upstairs and chases them. She overhears the conversation and realises that the man is demanding money for his medical expenses.

To crack the mystery, Naira clicks a picture of Umesh Gupta taking cash from Vedika. After gathering enough proof against Vedika, Naira gets escapes the scene and bumps into Kartik. Vedika, who is upstairs, gets suspicious about the unprecedented commotion and doubts the Santa Claus. Later, Vedika realises that it is Naira, who is dressed as Santa. As she rushes down to expose the Santa, she finds Suhasini. Though Suhasini tries hard to mislead Vedika, the latter suspects Naira's presence.

