Preksha Mehta's Suicide Note Recovered, Says Death Of Dreams Had Shattered Her Confidence

Television actor Preksha Mehta committed suicide on Monday, May 25, 2020. It has now been reported that the suicide note has been recovered from her home. Preksha Mehta, 25, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her apartment in Indore. She was best known for her role in the crime-based show Crime Patrol.

Preksha Mehta's suicide

Police Inspector Rajeev Bhadoria from Heera Nagar police station told news agency PTI that they initially thought that Preksha Mehta was going through depression. The news wire quoted the officer who said, “During our initial investigation, we believe that she was suffering from depression. We are carrying out a detailed investigation in this case.” A leading news portal has quoted a police inspector saying that suicide note was recovered from Preksha Mehta’s room.

Preksha Mehta's suicide note

In the one-page note, the Crime Patrol actor had mentioned that she tried to stay positive in these trying times, however, she could not do it. According to what the police inspector told the news daily, suicide note stated that she couldn’t live with her broken dreams. According to reports, in the suicide note, Preksha Mehta had written in Hindi that her confidence was shattered due to her broken dreams.

It was further mentioned that it has become difficult for her to live with her deceased dreams and all the negativity. She reportedly mentioned that despite trying for a year to stay positive she was finding it difficult to do so. According to reports, she concluded the note saying that she was tired of it. Just hours before Preksha Mehta’s death she had uploaded a story on Instagram in Hindi. The story read, ‘The death of one's dreams is the worst’ when translated to English.

This insta story of #PrekshaMehta is itself a story, in fact another tragic story of #CoronaVirusPandemic. RIP. pic.twitter.com/uw7zbHI4lZ — Kumar Gautam (@Kumargautamkg) May 26, 2020

It has been reported that Preksha Mehta’s cousin told the news daily that Preksha had very high expectations from herself. She had realised what her dreams were and had worked really hard towards her dreams. Her cousin reportedly stated that she was a vibrant girl but was very quiet recently. The cousin also reportedly stated that on Monday, Preksha Mehta did not join her family for a game of cards and that she was sitting on the stairs all by herself. When her mother asked her what the matter was, Preksha Mehta, reassured her mother that she was okay.

-with inputs from PTI

