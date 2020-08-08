'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Latest Update: Will Abir Come To Know Varun's Real Motive?

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. It features Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. As per the recent episodes, the whole family is preparing for Ketki’s wedding. Keep reading to know more about the show:

Abir and Varun to have a big fight?

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Varun (Ketki’s fiancé) will try to trigger Mishti for the truth again while Abir will find out Varun’s truth. Up until now, lead characters Abir and Mishti have returned to home after almost three months and are hiding something from the family. On the other hand, Varun is trying to trigger Mishti and wants her to confess that she killed Karan (Varun’s elder brother).

Now as per the latest reports on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke serial, Abir will find a man wearing Karan’s mask and will follow him. Moreover, he will try to see his face and later will get shocked to learn Varun’s reality. The two will also have a conflict, but it is to be seen if this is all a dream or happens in real. Meanwhile, the family will also be seen celebrating Ketki’s engagement and Mishti’s family will also attend the function.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's latest episode

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Mishti is seen approaching the box of dolls when Meenakshi arrives and she thanks Mishti for supporting them with the ritual. Meanwhile, Nirmala and Varun arrive for the function and are asked to bring the puppets for the ceremony. Mishti takes the box while Abir sees red colour on the floor and he plans to find out the truth. Meanwhile, Kunal makes a grand entry, following which the whole family gets busy with the merriment. Abir asks for Parul’s help in fixing the dolls.

Abir and Mishti spend some cute moments while Nirmala tries to console Varun. Later, Abir learns that the police is closing Karan’s case file. He tries to console Varun and wants him to see the positive side of life. Varun accepts in front of Abir that he is ready to make peace with Karan’s death. However, it is Nirmala’s plan to make Abir and Mishti believe the case is going to close.

