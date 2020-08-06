Samir Sharma, Rhea Sharma & Other Cast Members Of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'; See List

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a romantic television show that airs on Star Plus. The show is a spin-off of the iconic Hina Khan’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is bankrolled by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions.

Set in Rajkot, the premise of the show follows the love story of Mishti Agarwal and Abir Rajvansh. Both the lead characters question the age-old concept of arranged marriage and the rules made by the society which declines modern relationships. Here’s everything that you need to know about the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Cast:

Rhea Sharma

Rhea Sharam essays the lead role of Mishti Agarwal in this daily soap. She is the wife of the main protagonist Abir Rajvansh. Currently, her character is suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh is playing the role of the main protagonist in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He plays the role of Abir Rajvansh, the adopted son of Meenakshi and Mehul who belongs to an elite traditional family. Currently, Abir’s character can be seen supporting Mishti as she is in depression.

ALSO READ| Samir Sharma Had Penned 'devil Doesn't Stop Screaming' Note On Suicide Days Before Death

Ritvik Arora/ Avinash Mishra

Ritvik Arora was earlier seen playing the role of Kunal Rajvansh who is Abir’s stepbrother. Now the role is played by Avinash Mishra. Kunal is also the husband of Kuhu Maheshwari who belongs to another elite family in Rajkot.

ALSO READ| Samir Sharma's Last Tweet Was A Question About Universe To Neil DeGrasse & Janna Levin

Rupal Patel

Rupal Patel is seen playing the role of Meenakshi Rajavansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. She is Mehul’s wife and Kunal and Abir’s stepmother. She loves both her sons. However, she doesn’t like Mishti. Both Abir and Mishti’s characters are made to pass every test laid by her.

ALSO READ| Did You Know Samir Sharma Was A Part Of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Ittefaq'?

Samir Sharma

Samir Sharma was essaying the role of Shaurya Maheshwari in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. He was seen as Kuhu’s father in the story. But the actor committed suicide at age 44 at his Malad residence on Wednesday. His body was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling. Police officials are investigating the incident and the body of the actor has been sent for autopsy.

ALSO READ| Samir Sharma Found Hanging At His Residence, Co-star Sidharth Malhotra Mourns Loss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.