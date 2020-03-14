'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For March 13: Mishti And Abir Reconcile

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a popular daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The show stars actor Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in pivotal roles. The serial depicts the rollercoaster ride of a love story between the central characters Abir and Mishti.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke update for the day

The episode begins with Kunal assuring Kuhu that with the launch of the logo along with the anniversary of the company, she will get the perfect opportunity to show her real self. Soon, Mishti gets a call after which she leaves. Nanu goes on to asks Abir what is bothering him.

Abir says that he is troubled with the constant drama going around in the house. Nanu also asks Abir if he had a fight with Mishti. Abir admits to it and says that their opinions do not match with each other.

Nanu tells him that there is a difference of opinion between all the couples, giving him an example of him and his wife. Nanu urges Abir to sort out his differences with Mishti and reconcile with her. Hearing this, Abir goes on to thank Nanu.

Kunal meanwhile, goes on to scold Sukhiram and Nidhi tells him that maybe he is under the impression that Parul is also a servant. However, Kuhu arrives at the spot and takes Nidhi away. Abir confronts Kunal on why did he return to which the latter admits that he has come to apologize.

Nanu takes Kunal to Parul so that he can apologize to her. Kunal asks everyone to fire Sukhiram from work. However, Abir does not pay heed to his words.

Abir and Mishti finally resolve their differences

Mishti then goes on to meet Rajshri and Varsha. They go on to ask her if everything is alright between her and Kuhu to which she replies with a yes. Varsha also asks Mishti if she is doubting Kuhu. Rajshri, however, says if Mishti supports Kuhu, she will simply be pointing fingers at others.

Later, Abir comes to visit Mishti. Mishti gives him a warm welcome by dropping flowers on him. Abir too holds his ears and apologizes to her and the couple soon reconciles.

