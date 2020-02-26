'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 25: Mishti Wins The Silver Coins

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story between Abir and Mishti. The marriage of the two love birds was recently fixed. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with Mishti getting her glasses to play the game. Mishti and Abir get at it and both are being cheered by Kuhu and Meenakshi. Mishti wins, making Meenakshi tease Kuhu in joy. They look for the ring. Abir and Mishti find the rings at the same time. Nanu asks them to put it on each other. Nanu feels sleepy and he teases the newlyweds about their first night. Kunal goes to Abir asking if he needs help with his first night. Abir says who even needs help in such a thing.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke update for the day

Kuhu gets Mishti to her room. Mishti starts talking to her to sort out their differences. Mishti says that they have exhausted topics to fight on. She asks her to forget everything that has happened and make a fresh start. Kuhu says that is not possible. She says that they are not related, only their husbands are. Mishti tries to convince her but fails. On the other hand, Kunal and Abir are decorating the room while Mishti keeps Kuhu busy as told to her.

Mishti asks Kuhu for some advice on her first night. Kuhu says she has no knowledge of it as in the past, Kunal was just angry with her. On the other hand, Meenakshi calls Jasmeet and refers to her as Jasmin Shah. Jasmeet says it is not the right number.

Jasmeet asks how things are at home. She says things are good and Kuhu is managing well. Jasmeet hangs up after saying that she will call Kuhu for some gossip. Meenakshi thinks to herself how she almost did not call. She thinks how Jasmeet is the weakest link in the Maheshwari family. In a fit of rage, she throws the coins away and thinks about not letting Kuhu and Mishti succeed in achieving their dreams.

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | February 21: Mishti's Bidaai

Also read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 20: Kuhu Gets Married First

Mishti changes and waits for Abir. Abir is also outside thinking about what he needs to do. Kuhu enters Kunal's room and is happy to see the decorations. They playfully end up hitting each other. Kunal falls down and screams. Kuhu says what will people think if they hear him scream now. Kunal says that they will think his wife beats him.

On the other hand, Abir enters the room and sees Mishti sleeping. He recites a sher for himself and takes Mishti's head and places it on his lap. The next day, Kuhu is walking in the park when she decides to gift Kunal a sports car.

Jasmeet calls Kuhu and refers to her as Parul. Kuhu tells Jasmeet that she has called her and not Parul. Jasmeet says that she is Parul part two now. She taunts her by saying that she might have done all the work at home while Mishti rests. Kuhu asks her to stop it as she just wants to be happy with Kunal. Kuhu also tells her the deal between her and Mishti.

Jasmeet refuses to believe and asks her to fight for her rights. Varsha overhears Jasmeet's call and confronts her. Jasmeet lies that she was talking to a friend. Rajashree remembers that she has to call Mishti and ask about how things have been.

Mishti wakes up to Rajashree's call. Post her conversation with Rajashree, she tells her to hang up as she has to go. The family asks her to keep them updated. Nidhi gets a mysterious box and is wondering what is in it.

Image Courtesy: Rhea Sharma Instagram

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 24: Mishti's Gruh Pravesh

Also read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 19: Kuhu Has A Problem With Mishti

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.