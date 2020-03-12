'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 11: Abir Knows The Truth

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds got married recently. Have a look at the events that follow.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update for the day

The episode begins with everyone being tensed about the two daughters-in-law calling Meenakshi by her nickname. Meenakshi laughs and brushes off the situation and everybody sighs in relief. Abir and Kunal somehow take Mishti and Kuhu away after a lot of childish drama. They act like they are being kidnapped by the two.

Abir takes Mishti inside and tells her she just called his mother Big Ben. Mishti says she was catering to his command as he was the one to give her the name. Abir figures out the solution for her condition, takes her to the washroom and puts cold water over her head. They also have a romantic moment in the washroom.

Nidhi and Jasmeet are still arguing over something or the other. Kaushal asks them to have a chilli eating competition. Kuhu says she will win this one as well and they start off. On the other hand, Meenakshi takes a loaded bag to Kuhu's room. She keeps it under the bed somehow and escapes.

Kuhu finally comes to her senses and asks what all did she do. Kunal tells her she misbehaved with him and his mother. Kuhu is worried. On the other hand, Meenakshi is asked by Niddhi if she is mad at them. She says no. Meenakshi thinks to herself about the game not being over.

Abir and Mishti are still playing around in their room. On the other hand, Niddhi finds a bag full of cash in Kuhu's room. She screams which alerts everybody in the house. They ask her what is it and she shows them Meenakshi's sleeping pills in Kuhu's room. Everybody asks Kuhu about what it is doing there. Kuhu does not answer. Parul says Kuhu can never do such a thing.

Meenakshi tries to push the drama forward by blaming Kuhu but everybody is in support of Kuhu. Meenakshi says she needs to know who did it. Abir asks her to let the matter go as he is totally fine now. Kuhu runs away and Mishti follows her. Meenakshi says if that is what Abir wants, it is what will happen.

Kuhu blames Mishti for all the happenings around. Mishti tells Kuhu that she tries to start afresh with her all the time but Kuhu is the one not willing to. She also says that Kuhu should learn something from Parul, who is still trying to defend her, oblivious of the fact that Kuhu did not do the same when Parul was under attack. Abir hears everything while he is outside.

Mishti comes out and sees Abir there. He says he heard everything. Mishti takes him to the room and apologises for keeping it from him. She tells him that she did not want to drag the matter and that is why she did not tell them. Abir says it is fine. Abir also says Mishti has a tendency to fight which gets to Mishti. She leaves in anger while Abir says sorry.

