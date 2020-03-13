'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 12: Kuhu Confesses To Abir

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds got married recently. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with Abir thinking about Mishti and Kuhu’s conversation while Mishti is thinking about what Abir said. He hears Parul arguing with someone and goes there. He tells the worker to take a few days off and that he will take care of the work here. He tells her that she needs to stop covering up for others and take a stand for herself. Kunal asks Meenakshi to let the matter go as it is what Abir wants.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update

Abir explains to Parul that she does not have to take the blame all the time. Parul tells Abir that she is thankful for all the love from the family. On the other hand, Mishti tells Kunal that she heard everything that he told Meenakshi. He says it was not a secret anyway.

Jasmeet tells Varsha that Mishti should have spoken up for Kuhu. Rajashree hears the two talk and wonders if Kuhu has actually done something. She wonders if they should not have gotten the two women married in the same house. Kuhu catches hold of Abir and Mishti and tells Abir that there is something she needs to talk about. Abir asks her why she did not tell this beforehand. Kuhu says it was a mistake and an unfortunate incident made the pill fall in the coffee cup. It was not intentional. Abir tells Kuhu now she needs to do something for him.

Rajashree thanks Varsha for supporting Mishti. She says Mishti might have stayed silent for some reason. They discuss why she might have not spoken. Kuhu, on the other hand, apologises to Parul. She thanks her for covering up for her. Parul says Kuhu is her daughter-in-law and that it was her duty. Kuhu says her family does not know the relation between Parul and Kunal. She says sorry and then talks to Abir. Abir hugs her and they disperse.

Varsha and Meenakshi talk on the phone and both express their concern over what happened the previous day. They forgive each other. They talk about getting the logo launch of the company done by Mishti. Varsha decides to convince Mishti for the same.

Mishti is very upset about what Abir told her earlier. Abir is right there feeling guilty. Meenakshi calls everyone to make an announcement. She tells everyone that she is planning to do the logo launch with the new owner, Mishti. Mishti is quiet, listening to all of this. Kuhu asks if she can plan the event, Meenakshi says this time, the event is going to be planned by everyone in the family. Mishti also supports the idea later.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Yeh Rishtrey Hain Pyaar Ke

