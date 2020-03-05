'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For March 4: Mishti Confronts Kuhu

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial focuses on the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds recently got married. Have a look at the events that follow.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke update

The episode begins with Mishti asking Rajashree to give some water to Abir as she plans to follow Kuhu and confront her. Kuhu and Mishti have a huge argument about Abir and his situation. Mishti tells Kuhu that she is going to tell everybody that Kuhu did all of this to Abir. Kuhu tries to stop her but in vain. Mishti announces in front of everyone that she wants to tell them something. Mishti is just about to reveal Kuhu's truth when Abir falls down.

Abir is taken home directly as Mishti asks for it. The doctor comes in and checks Abir. He says that he cannot say anything as of now. He says Abir will just sleep more and talk less now. Meenakshi is sitting with the family and is wondering if she should have just taken Abir to the hospital directly. On the other hand, Kuhu and Kunal are talking about Abir’s situation. Kunal says he is not going to leave the culprit no matter what happens.

The doctor is leaving when he tells the family what is wrong with Abir. He says that there are traces of sleeping pills in Abir’s blood. Either he could have taken them on his own or these might have been given to him. In both cases, a police case will be filed. Meenakshi tells everyone to keep things to themselves till Abir is fine. They ask Mishti what happened and Mishti tells them everything.

Kuhu is worried about Abir’s condition. She is restless in her room while she thinks about why all this had to happen. She is about to go meet Abir when Jasmeet comes in asking her the truth. She gives out hints and expresses her concern for Abir. Mishti and Kunal, on the other hand, are restlessly talking about medicines. They somehow calm each other down. Meenakshi calls Kuhu to her room and asks her what the truth is. She says she and Parul were the only two people who had access to her sleeping pills. Kuhu denies the charge put on her and goes to send off her family.

Vishwamber tells Nanu to not worry. They all ask Abir’s family to act with care and not worry. They are just about to leave when Meenakshi stops them. She tells everybody that Kuhu was the one to break the necklace and that the tiff between the sisters is leaving her family in a situation. Mishti confronts Kuhu.

Mishti asks Kuhu to stop it and also reveals that Kuhu was the one to add the pills. They both get into an ugly argument and Meenakshi asks them to stop at one point. She tells the Maheshwaris how is she supposed to accept the bahus who are fighting while her son is unconscious. She also blames them for breaking the house. Meenakshi is suddenly shaken by Mishti and she realises that it was all a dream. Meenakshi and Mishti then talk about catching hold of the accused. Mishti looks at Kuhu while she says it.

Mishti tries to talk to Kuhu when everybody leaves. Kuhu manages to dodge her. Mishti goes and checks Abir's temperature and tells them that he does not have a fever. She also receives a message from the doctor saying if Abir is not conscious by evening, things can be problematic. Mishti tells Meenakshi to not worry and that things will fall in place. She thinks to herself how Kuhu is avoiding her.

