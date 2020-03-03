'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For March 2: Kuhu Mixes A Pill In The Coffee

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story of Abir and Mishti. The episode begins with Kuhu feeling guilty about what she is doing. She tries to take the pill away but is given a jerk by Abir and Mishti who are there to pick the coffee. The pill falls in the coffee. Meenakshi comes in and tells Kuhu about her concern with Abir and Mishti reaching first the next day. The coffee is served to everyone.

The coffee is served to everyone and Mishti's mug has the pill. Abir raises a toast to the family. He also decides to relive their story by keeping all the mugs on the table and shuffling them as he pretends the cups are real-life characters.

After having a hearty conversation, they decide to have the coffee. Meenakshi is worried about getting Mishti’s cup so she exchanges it with Kuhu. Kuhu, on the other hand, is guilty and worried and hopes that everyone will be fine after having the coffee. Meenakshi feels Mishti has the right mug since Kuhu has not been doing anything.

The family discusses the next day's pooja. Kunal tells Kuhu that he wants to go on a vacation with her. Kuhu says she wants to do the pooja in place of Abir instead. Kunal refuses by saying the pooja is done by Abir every day. They have a disagreement.

Abir and Mishti are having a moment as they lay on the terrace counting stars. They talk about the support that Mishti always gets from Abir. They also talk about getting romantic and joke about silly things.

The next morning, Kuhu wonders if everyone looks fine. She is wondering who got the spiked coffee. Initially, she thinks it has to be Meenakshi. Meenakshi comes in and asks for Abir and Mishti. They are the only ones missing now. Meenakshi praises Kuhu as she thinks Mishti's coffee was spiked.

They discuss how Abir and Mishti might have already left for the temple. Kuhu is relieved that maybe the pill did not fall into anybody’s drink. However, Meenakshi is sure about Mishti getting the coffee. Mishti is ready but Abir is not getting up. She sprinkles water on him while the family is wondering what is up.

Jugnu was the one to tell everybody that Mishti and Abir left. Jugnu apologises for lying. The doctor comes in and checks Abir. He asks what Abir had the previous day. They say he had the same thing as everybody else. Mishti remembers something about Kuhu.

