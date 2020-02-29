'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update: February 28: Abir Teases Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial focuses on the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds recently got married. Have a look at the events that follow.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 27: Mishti's Necklace Is Broken

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 26: Kuhu Wants The Necklace

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update Feb 28

The recent episode started with Abir asking Mishti if there was something that she was hiding from him. Mishti said that it was not fair how he gets to know if there is something wrong just by looking at her. Abir said that she cannot hide anything from him now on because she was his wife. Mishti said that he cannot give her orders.

Abir replied saying that he will complain to Rajshri that her daughter slept off on their first night. Mishti asked him not to tell her that.

Rajshri walked towards them and Abir was about to go to her but Mishti stopped him. Abir asked her to tell what the problem was. Mishti told him that she was tensed because of the necklace and she was worried that something might go wrong in the pooja too. Abir assured her that nothing will go wrong in the pooja. Rajshri came to them and the three of them sat in the car.

Abir kept taking Mishti’s pictures so he could look at them when she will fall asleep. Mishti said that she will have to sleep or else she will not be able to reach on time in Mandir the next day. Abir took the responsibility to take her to the mandir on time and pulled her closer to him. Mishti said that someone will see them saying this she ran away. He chased her.

On the other hand, Kuhu thought that Parul was not even a Rajvansh. She recalled Jasmeet’s words. She looked at the sleeping pills and took them out and with this, the episode ended.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 26: Kartik & Naira Sneak Into Goenka House

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 25: Mishti Wins The Silver Coins

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.