'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 2: Trisha Recalls A New Witness

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2 March episode, Naira and Kartik find out a new witness for Trisha. They try and find the balloon seller with whom Luv, Kush and Abhishek collided. But even Naksh could not find him.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 2 began with Trisha saying that Naira had to leave the Goenka house because of her and stay away from Kairav. Hence, Bhabhimaa did the right thing. Naira asked her how did Trisha know to which the latter replied she overheard everything. Kartik and Trisha apologised to each other. Naira stated that they couldn’t lose the case. But Trisha asked how would they prove it. Naira said they had to as they could not leave the battle midway.

In the Goenka house, Dadi and Gayu talked about the recent happenings. Gayu blamed herself for wronging Kartik and Naira. Dadi also commented that she did not like living in the house without Kartik’s presence. Manish also agreed but added that Luv and Kush were the sons of the Goenka family and so they could not let them get punished in that manner.

Meanwhile, Shivani asked Trisha to try and recall everything that happened. Naira also encouraged her. Trisha narrated the whole incident again. She suddenly recalled that Luv, Kush and Abhishek had collided with a balloon seller while trying to chase her. Shivani suggested the man might be a witness. Naira asked Trisha to try and recall a bit more. Trisha recalled that the balloon seller was fat, short and wore a glasses.

Naira and Kartik went on the road to ask people about the balloon seller. They saw another balloon seller and asked about the man they were looking for. He informed that the man’s name was Krodi because he got angry on little things and they would find him tomorrow. Kartik exclaimed that the case would end tomorrow and they had to find him that day itself. Naksh came there just then and asked if they had found the man. Naira said no but Naksh began to brainstorm. He told that he would come there and find him tomorrow.

The next day, Naksh called Naira and said he would inform her if he found anything. Naira and Kartik arrived at the court later and met Shivani. Jhaveri also came there and gifted plants to the three of them. After a bit of squabble, Jhaveri left while Shivani thanked Kartik for supporting her against Jhaveri.

She then asked about the balloon seller and Kartik said he would call Naksh and find out. meanwhile, Naksh saw Krodi, the balloon seller and called out to him. Naksh ran after him and stooped him. As the session was about to begin, Kartik called Naksh and the latter told him to go in while the latter said he could not find the man but he would call Kartik later. Naira and Kartik wished Shivani all the best. The episode ended here.

