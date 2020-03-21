'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 20: Mishti And Abir On A Honeymoon

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds got married recently. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with Abir taking some advice from Nanu as the ladies are angry with them. Nanu says that they are on their honeymoon, they should just go and spend time with them and things will be fine. On the other hand, Mishti and Kuhu find out that only one room has been booked. They both initiate an argument over that.

Nanu tells Parul that Abir and Kunal have gone out on a mini honeymoon. He also asks her to not tell this to Meenakshi. Parul thinks about telling Kunal that not informing is wrong, once he comes back. Meenakshi meets Parul and asks her if things are fine. She lies that they are. Meenakshi drops a thali full of things and tactfully asks Parul to clean it.

On the other hand, Kuhu and Mishti meet a girl who left her dupatta at home. Mishti comes to know that her name is Charmi. They decide to help the girl and go along with her while she winks at Abir as Abir and Kunal are thankful towards her.

Nidhi and Kaushal argue about Parul and Kunal. Nidhi says Parul is not family. Kaushal says she is part of the family and Kunal is the son of this house. Nanu comes in and Nidhi leaves. Nanu informs that Meenakshi is looking for Kunal. Kaushal messages Meenakshi by mistake.

Charmi is thankful for how the ladies dress her up. She thanks them for their service and also asks them to attend the qawwali and the engagement. Kunal and Abir meet their wives outside and they dance together.

Nanu is wondering what to do to hide the truth from Meenakshi. They try to distract her but all in vain as she wants to talk to Kunal about the summer festival that has been fixed. She goes to pick the phone. Ketki comes there and says she had seen the message and has successfully deleted it.

Meenakshi gets worried about Kunal and decides to track him. She finds out that he is at the resort. She feels upset that now both her sons do not tell her anything.

