'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 19: Kuhu-Mishti Find The Kidnappers

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds got married recently. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with Mishti trying to hunt down Kunal and Abir as she gets the news of them getting kidnapped. Kuhu checks the tracker and comes to know that Abir and Kunal are in danger as the tracker is stuck on the highway where there are no theatres. On the other hand, Meenakshi is talking to the press. She is praised for the way she handled the situation. She calls Parul but she is unable to answer the questions. Meenakshi tells the press that Parul only knows Hindi and Gujarati and hence she would not be managing the business. Parul says she is thankful for the way Meenakshi kept her safe and with her. The press is happy with the interview and takes leave post the session.

Mishti and Kuhu argue as Mishti is about to leave and Kuhu wants to know where she is going. The taxi leaves as they argue. They see a scooter and Kuhu says she will drive and asks Mishti to hold on tight. They try to find the men.

Meenakshi and Kaushal are talking about what happened in the business so far. They watch the interview and are just hoping Atul will keep his mouth shut. Meenakshi plans something in her mind when she is told about investors waiting for a summer festival.

Mishti and Kuhu arrive at the dhaba and find out that Abir and Kunal have been kidnapped. The person working there asks them to not call the cops as the goons have warned them to not go that way. They decide to take matters in their own hands. On the other hand, Meenakshi and Kaushal call the press again informing them that they will be organising this summer festival.

Kuhu and Mishti reach the place where Kunal and Abir have been kept captive. The goons catch hold of Kuhu but Mishti attacks them at the right time. They both tie the goons up and ask where their husbands are. The goons point out and they head towards that direction.

Meenakshi comes home and tells the family that things will not be repeated henceforth. They decide to leave the matter there. On the other hand, in some sort of resort, Kuhu and Mishti are pushed in the water. They both ask each other if they are okay. They see Kunal and Abir dancing by the side. The goons tell the men that the women hit them a lot and that they need saving. This was all a part of Kunal and Abir's plan to make Kuhu and Mishti relax a bit.

Kunal and Abir apologise and they get the ladies out of the pool. Mishti and Kuhu tactfully push the men in the pool. They say it is a part of their revenge. They ask the goons to make sure the husbands change their clothes and come.

