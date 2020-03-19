'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 18: Abir And Kunal Get Kidnapped

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds got married recently. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with Meenakshi wearing Parul's clothes and working in the kitchen. Parul tries to convince her that she will work but Meenakshi refuses to leave. She says she will take her place here as Parul took Meenakshi’s place in the company.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke update for the day

Meenakshi says she has taken the decision to make changes in the way things function. She tells everybody that Parul will be taking care of the business by learning from Kunal. She also tells them all that for now, Kaushal will handle the business. Abir asks her why she is doing this drama while everyone else is asking her to get back to being a businesswoman.

Kunal decides to get Meenakshi back as everyone asks him to make a decision. Kunal asks Meenakshi to return and Abir gets upset. He leaves and Meenakshi agrees to come back. Kuhu and Kunal thank Meenakshi while Parul says to Kunal that things will be fine. Kunal apologises to her before leaving.

Mishti goes to give the coffee flask and Kuhu goes to give Abir his breakfast. They both tell Kunal and Abir that they don’t consider each other sisters as the other is not supportive. Kunal and Abir are wondering how to fix this. While going back, Kuhu and Mishti collide with each other and fall. They both argue there as well as Nidhi comes to pick them up. Abir decides that he and Kunal need to go on a drive outside to lighten up, he has a plan.

Parul talks to Mishti and Kuhu who are still arguing. Meenakshi throws aways the newspaper and tells Kaushal that the stakeholders and the investors are confused whom to talk to in the matters related to the company. On the other hand, Kunal and Abir decide to have tea at a stall. Suddenly, a few goons come there and they get kidnapped.

On the other hand, Mishti and Kuhu get a message that their husbands have been kidnapped Mishti refuses to believe it and says Abir is playing a prank. Kuhu, however, is a little worried. There is an article in the newspaper about a few kidnappers. After being told about the article, Mishti wonders if they are actually in trouble.

Image Courtesy: Rhea Sharma Instagram

