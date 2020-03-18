'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 17: Kuhu Is Angry With Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds got married recently. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with Mishti visiting Kuhu in the room and getting shocked at the condition of it. Kuhu is upset with Mishti and blames her for showing her as a servant's daughter-in-law. Mishti tries to convince her otherwise but she does not forgive her. Mishti cries while holding her marriage picture.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke update for the day

On the other hand, Kunal is cooking for Meenakshi to make up her mood. Kunal tries his best and also gets khandvi which is Meenakshi’s favourite. Just then, Meenakshi sees the newspaper where Kunal and Parul are in the limelight. Meenakshi leaves seeing the picture. Abir goes to his room and sees Mishti with the broken frames. He does not say much and brushes it away as Kuhu’s childishness.

Kunal goes into his room and sees Kuhu hurt. He asks her what happened and she says she does not want to talk as he takes all important decisions without asking her. Kunal apologises as he tends to her hand. He tells her he took advice from Abir and not Mishti. Kuhu says he shouldn’t take advice from Mishti as she is money-minded.

Kuhu tells Kunal that she does not trust Mishti. She also tells him that even Abir is helpless as Mishti is tactically making him do all of this. Kunal tries to understand the situation. She also points out that Abir has stopped shayari and painting after marriage. On the other hand, Abir is painting while he is stressed about the situation. Parul comes in and gets to know that he is regretting getting the truth out. She says she knew this would happen.

Abir says the foundation of the house was laid by Nanu and now it is his and other grand children’s responsibility to keep it strong. Parul says she knows that he has risked quite a few relationships for this truth. She asks him to support and take care of Mishti.

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 12: Kuhu Confesses To Abir

Also read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For March 13: Mishti And Abir Reconcile

Mishti wants to sleep and she is told the bedding has been put up on the terrace. Mishti goes to the terrace and is acting like she is asleep. Abir comes there and he thinks she is sleeping so he lies down. They both want to talk but they don’t. They fall asleep and wake up the next day. Abir acts like he is sleeping and asks Mishti to stay. Mishti says okay and they eventually start talking.

The Maheshwaris are worried about their daughters. Jasmeet tries to trigger them further but the family manages to keep themselves calm. They help and support each other.

In the morning, Kunal is running late and takes coffee on the go. Mishti gets the flask for him. In the kitchen, Meenakshi is working wearing Parul's clothes.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Yeh Rishtrey Hain Pyaar Ke

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For March 16: Meenakshi Is Upset

Also read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 11: Abir Knows The Truth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.