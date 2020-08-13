Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Shares BTS Pic With Kavveri, Calls Her 'fashion Queen'

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media handle and showered love on his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Kavveri Priiyam. In the BTS picture, Shaheer was seen striking a pose along with Kavveri Priiyam. The duo was seen wearing traditional clothes as Shaheer sported an all-white look while Kavveri flaunted her striped white and red saree.

Interestingly, Kavveri also teamed a red-clour neckpiece and a pair of earrings to complete her look. Praising his co-star, Shaheer wrote a caption that read, "Only when ur style quotient is up to the mark u can pose with the fashion queen". He also added two hashtags to complete his caption, which were #kuhu and #yehrishteyhainpyaarke. Scroll down to take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh's appreciation post for Kavveri Priiyam

Shaheer Sheikh's latest post managed to garner more than 302k likes (and is still counting) within a day. Meanwhile, Kavveri sent virtual hugs to Shaheer in the comments section. On the other side, many of his 3.9M fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons. "Up to the Mark Always", wrote one fan while another Instagram user asserted, "both are amazing".

READ | Shaheer Sheikh Recalls When He Became First Indian Torchbearer At 18th Asian Games

READ | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Spoiler: Is Varun Karan's Real Murderer?

A peek into Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

This is not the only BTS photo that Shaheer has shared. In the recent posts of Shaheer, he clicked with his co-stars Ruslaan Mumtaz and Avinash Mishra. To caption the post, he wrote, "Mitran Di shaan wakhri".

READ | Shaheer Sheikh Wishes 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Co-star Trisha On Her Birthday; See Post

Apart from showering love on his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-stars, he recently wrote a birthday note for his on-screen wife Rhea. As Rhea celebrated her 25th birthday on August 7, the Mahabharat actor shared a picture with a witty caption. His note for Rhea's birthday read, "Belated happy birthday #angrichorni thank you for being you. @rhea_shrm #yehrishteyhainpyaarke".

READ | Actor Samir Sharma Found Dead At Malad Home In An Apparent Suicide; No Note Found So Far

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Talking about their romantic-drama serial, currently, Rhea's character is dealing with the post-trauma disorder while Shaheer's character is extending help to her in every situation. In the upcoming track, Mishti and Abir will get suspicious of Varun's hand in his brother Karan's death. In the last week, the audience saw numerous emotional sequences between Abir and Mishti.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.