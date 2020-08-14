Ruslaan Mumtaz Bids Adieu To His Character As Varun Soni On 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most-watched Indian television shows. Recently, actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, who played the character of Varun Soni in YRHPK, has exited the show. The actor broke this news through his social media account, writing a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude towards the cast and the entire team of YRHPK.

Ruslaan Mumtaz bids adieu to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Ruslaan Mumtaz posted a picture on his Instagram account and expressed his gratitude to the crew of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor started by bidding adieu to his character of Varun Soni and wrote that he had a great time shooting for YRHPK. He thanked the cast and the crew for the love they had shown him and also thanked them for the wonderful memories he made on sets.

Further extending his gratitude, he thanked his fans for accepting him as a part of the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke family. Ruslaan Mumtaz tagged all the cast of the show and mentioned that he would miss them, asking them to keep in touch.

Although Ruslaan Mumtaz played a negative role on the show YRHPK, his fans loved him for his character. As the latter mentioned that he was leaving the show, many of his fans were sad that he was leaving. They commented under the picture, expressing their grief, telling him how much they will miss watching him as a villain.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Cast

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke aired its first episode in 2019. It is a spin-off show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The lead roles on the show are portrayed by actors Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh. Actor Rhea Sharma played the role of Mishti Rajvansh, while Shaheer Sheikh is seen as Abir Rajvansh. Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz played the role Varun Soni, who brings a storm in the lives of the two lead actors.

