Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update February 12: Roshni Defeats Aliya In A Battle

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! is one of the most popular fantasy TV shows on Indian television. It features Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead roles, and the plot of the show depicts their character's love story, and how evil forces are trying to get between them. Read on to know more about what happened on the latest episode of the show here:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update for February 12

In the 87th episode of the show, fans see that Roshni and Aliya are on the verge of having a final showdown, as they fight for superiority. Aliya attacks Roshni first, but Roshni gets the upper hand and is seen winning the battle. Aman wakes up from the clouds and is back in the house. Aliya notices this and drinks the poison she has obtained by sacrificing Zehr, her familiar snake.

This poison renders her seemingly dead for over two hours, and she willingly takes a hit from Roshni, as she makes sure that Aman sees this. Roshni and Aliya realise that Aliya is dead, and Aman is furious with Roshni. He blames her for Aliya's death. The Dark One reappears and is set on destroying the whole family.

Aman goes to the Dark Jinn's realm and saves his family. He teleports them all back home safely, but as soon as they come home they notice that Parveen is dead. Goons had come to collect their debt from Roshni's mother, so she had to leave Parveen alone. Aliya wakes up from her death, and her further actions are not seen. Aliya can be the reason behind Parveen's death. Now, the family is saddened by the demise of two women from their house.

