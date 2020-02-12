Justin Bieber Left His Ladylove Hailey Baldwin Alone At Vanity Fair Party For THIS Reason

Justin Bieber is making headlines as he is all set to release his newest album which is titled Changes on Valentine's Day 2020. He is married to Hailey Baldwin and the two are seen spending a great time together. Recently, the couple was spotted at Oscars 2020, but the two were not seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 after-party. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Why was Justin Bieber not with his wife Hailey at the Oscars after-party

On February 11, 2020, Hailey Baldwin took to her official Instagram handle to post photos that featured herself and were clicked at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 after-party. Fans can see the artist in a classy black dress. But her husband Justin Bieber was nowhere around and fans have been wondering why.

The reason why JB choose not to make an appearance at the after-party was that he wanted to take the time to contemplate his own life. He took to his official social media handle to post a video he recorded that evening. In the video, fans can see Bieber being reflective about his personal journey, and current status in life. He also encouraged his fans to do the same.

The singer urged his fans to make a video of themselves to talk about how their life is changing and how to adapt to that change. He called this the season of change and asked fans to state how they are enduring it. He also advised fans to not stop and just keep moving forward in life.

