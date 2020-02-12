Beyonce And Hubby Jay Z's Collab Songs That Should Be On Your Valentine's Song List

R&B singer Beyonce and American rapper Jay Z are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. The couple recently held a post-Oscars party with a 'no social media' rule for all of their celebrity guests. Apart from being a hit power couple, Beyonce and Jay Z are known for their individual achievements in their respective musical genre. Here is a list of their hit songs that are just perfect for your Valentine's Day celebration, take a look:

ALSO READ| Beyonce's Emotional Chartbusters That Captured The Hearts Of Her Fans

Beyonce's best songs with Jay Z: Young forever/Halo

The couple performed this song while being on their On The Run Tour. Beyonce and Jay Z both performed a mash-up of their individual hit songs and the final result was simply magical. The song makes for the perfect mix for a romantic and cosy Valentine's Day celebration. While Young Forever is a single from Jay Z's album The Blueprint 3, Halo is Beyonce's song from her third studio album, the lyrics of which describe sublime love.

ALSO READ| Adele Flaunts Post-weight Loss Body At Beyonce And Jay-Z's Oscars Party

Crazy in Love

Crazy in Love is a song by Beyonce from her studio album titled Dangerously in Love featuring Jay Z. The song depicts the characters' obsession with their partner that makes them act out and how. The fun song got a complete makeover when it was re-recorded by Beyonce for the film Fifty Shades of Grey.

Drunk in Love

Drunk in Love received the Best R&B Song award along with the Best R&B Performance award at the 57th Grammy Awards. The lyrics of the song are romantic and sensual and serves as the perfect song for a romantic dance with your partner.

ALSO READ| Beyonce's Style Game Is Tough To Compete With And Great For Outfit Inspiration

03' Bonnie and Clyde

03' Bonnie & Clyde was Jay Z and Beyonce's first collaboration when Beyonce Knowles was still his girlfriend. The song talks about the companionship and support one gets from their partner. Many songs have then been made with the same concept of the iconic real-life criminals Bonnie and Clyde.

ALSO READ| Oscars 2020: Beyonce & Jay Z Had 'no Social Media Policy' Imposed At Their After-party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.