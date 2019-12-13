Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! Written Update December 12: Will Aman Lose His Family?

The latest episode of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! started with Chotu falling down upon Jinn attacking him. On the other hand, Aman was seen crying for help while Roshni was seen building the courage to save Aman. Jinn wanted to take Aman's life at the right place in the black jungle and knew he would come there. Ada collected a jar and had Aman's family trapped in the jar. Ada told Aman to come or else she would ensure his family joined the red moon and would be trapped forever.

Ada told Bazigar that she had to give him his last gift and stabbed him. Aman cried while Ada took Bazigar and the jar away. Ada later went to the jungle and took Kabir’s form. Aman broke his chains and hugged Chotu. Kabir came to the red moon and wished to put the souls into the red moon, as then they would never come back. Kabir got the souls out of the glass bar and the bodies in Aman’s house disappeared.

Later, FB gave a thread to Dadi that would save everyone from Jinn. The thread would put the lives in a shadow, and the real bodies will be safe in the clouds. Jinn would kill the live shadows and think he has killed them all, but this won’t happen, they all will get saved. She asks to turn the sand clock until there is no sand left, the thread magic will be intact. Aman has no danger in the house, they will have to tie him in the chains so that he doesn’t reach the red moon. Dadi quickly ties the red thread to everyone and they all faint. Dadi turns the sand clock and ties the thread to herself. Their bodies reach out to the cloud. FB ends and Dadi and everyone returns from the clouds. Aman was leaving but he stops on seeing Dadi back.

Aman was happy and Jinn laughs thinking that humans don’t forget to cheat and Jinn doesn’t forget revenge, no amount of cheating can save Aman. The red moon will attract him here and burn him, then Aman and his story will end, and he will be just ashes. Roshni comes to the road and sees a car. She shouted for help and asked a person to take her to Lucknow. He told her it will take 15-20 hours. She shouted for Baazigar. Aman was very happy to get his family. He was thankful for Tabeezi who saved his family today, but Aman cannot live with this fear that his family will go away. He wanted to end it all and Dadi did not want to let him go. Aman held the chains in his hand and went away.

