Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Dec 6 Update: Raakh Jinn Takes A Human Form, Roshni Leaves The City

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is an Indian Hindi TV series airing on Star Plus channel at 8.30 pm from Monday to Friday and is also available for streaming on Hotstar. The show is a unique love story based on the premise of love and magic. It is produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain. The story is curated by Mrinal Jha. It is a love story between the lead characters Aman and Roshni. Here is the latest update from the show.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka – December 6, 2019

The episode started with Aman asking Roshni why she did not tell him. Salma jumped to Roshni’s defense telling him that she was just protecting her. Salma said to him that Aman married Roshni but never understood her, did not trust her and threw her out of the house out of his own will. Everyone felt bad and then Salma made him realise that he got a diamond when he found Roshni but he did not value her enough and left. Thinking about Roshni after this, Aman started crying.

Dadi told him that what he did with Roshni was wrong and that it is time to rectify it. Salma read the letter written by Roshan and cried and just then Aman arrived to take her back. Then Salma told him Roshni already left and gave him the letter. Dadi consoled Salma when she started crying and Aman leaves.

Aman started searching for her and stopped the car and vented out his anger. Just then Raakh Jinn appeared near the tree and told him that the ashes will set him free. She used her powers and then the lights inside Aman’s house started to flicker, the house started shaking. A fire evokes which entered the ground and found the lamp. The lamp breaks and the Jinn escaped. He took a human form. Parveen ran out of the house and found Raakh Jinn unconscious on the floor. Seeing the broken lamp, she realised that it means the Jinn is now free. Everyone started to worry, Dadi said that it was because of the fire, the red moon is coming and now they just have one month’s time. Jinn passed by Aman and drove away.

When Aman went back home, Dadi asked him if he found Roshni and he said no and told her that he has decided not to look for her. Asking for the reason, Dadi also asked him if he was fine. Aman snapped at her and asked her why was she overreacting. Bringing him back to reality, Dadi told him that his wife is missing. Aman corrected her telling her that Roshni was never his wife, their relationship was just a deal and now it is over. He further said that she decided to leave the city and they should respect it. Dadi went back to Aman’s childhood habit and explained to him that it was not the time to hide the pain and told him that danger is around. Aman responded to this saying that he does not love Roshni and is not sad about her disappearance. Tabeezi saw the book and witnessed the Jinn taking a human form. Shocked with this, she said that Jinn has taken a human form and can be anyone.

