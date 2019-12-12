 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update December 11: Could Roshni Save Everyone?

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! is an Indian supernatural television series. It airs on Star Plus at 8.30 PM from Monday to Friday. It is also available for streaming on Hotstar. The series is a love story about two individuals who are polar opposites but fate brings them together. The lead roles are played by Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma. Here is the written update of the episode that aired on December 11, 2019.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! – December 11, 2019

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’s latest episode began with Aman visualizing the death of his near and dear ones. Dadi questioned how could it be blood moon night that day when Jinn got it from the ground. Tabeezi answered by telling that the moon was not seen in the sky, Sifriti Jinn would call it from the ground. Parveen still did not believe her and warned to throw her out. Tabeezi also asked them to not let Aman enter the jungle when fire rain would happen as it will pull him to the red moon. She asked everyone to tie him with chains. Furious Parveen threw her out. Just when fire rain began, Aman turned into a devil. They all tied him up with chains. Aman called Baazigar but Dadi caged him too.

Roshni entered the kitchen and saw her clips in the jar. Recalling that old lady, she wondered how Kabeer Sid got them. Jinn visited her through a magical doorway. When Roshni asked him about his identity, he rushed her to the room and locked her up, while she struggled to get out.

Everybody heard someone knocking at the door. Dadi stopped Parveen to open just like Tabeezi warned. Ada yelled that somebody was after her. Parveen insisted on opening the door for her and got her in. Ada told that she came in Raakh Jinn words, as Parveen took her. She asked about Aman’s condition and deep into his eyes by saying that she would kill his entire family. In the flashback scene, Jinn touched Ada and took her disguise.

Dadi asked Ada to stay away from Aman as red moon shadow was over him. Dadi asked everyone to shut all windows and doors, while Aman stood up. Dadi saw Ada outside through the window and could not understand which one was real. On the other hand, Roshni realised Aman was in problem and called Chotu. Jinn stabbed Dadi and Sara when she ran towards her Dadi.

Roshni yelled Dadi and Sara to not move further. She started crying frantically. Aman asked for Parveen’s help to set him free. When Saima started running, Jinn stabbed her too. Jinn came close to Parveen and stabbed her, before eyeing on Chotu. He smiled at the innocent Chotu and took the phone from him. He reminded Roshni how he told her that she could not save anyone that night. Roshni warned him to stay away from Chotu, while a helpless Aman cried.

