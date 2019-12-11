'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update December 10: Did Aman Believe Tabeezi?

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! is an Indian supernatural television series. It airs on Star Plus at 8.30 PM from Monday to Friday. It is also available for streaming on Hotstar. The series is a love story about two individuals who are polar opposites but fate brings them together. The lead roles are played by Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma. Here is the written update of the episode that aired on December 10, 2019.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! – December 10, 2019

The show began with Roshni warning the old woman to leave the child. She chanted and threw her weapons away to the old lady. She told Ayana that she had lost her powers. This took Roshni by surprise who recalled Aman. The old lady vanished. Roshni got relieved and hugged Sonu tightly. She wondered who that old lady was who knew about the red moon. Amar visited Sameer and kicked him hard. Recalling Saima and Roshni, he hit Sameer, whose son witnessed it all and started crying. Aman did not stop beating Sameer and threw him away.

On the other hand, Jinn carefully kept the clips in a glass jar. Roshni took the boy with her and knocked on the door to his home. The clips came to Roshni. Dadi informed that Aman was not answering. Saima visited home and said that Sara called her there. Dadi was concerned and thought nothing was okay as they lost Taweez, Ayana and the magical doorway. Sara told that Aman became a beast. Parveen then said that nothing could be done until the whole family comes together. Tabeezi asked what if Jinn plotted to end the family. Parveen got shocked and recalled Junaid and Rubina, as the former cheated on both. Meanwhile, Jinn tried to catch the weapons.

Parveen got angry with Tabeezi who stepped into the house. Dadi told that Rubina helped them several times. Parveen expressed her concern by telling that she knew about the red moon and could hurt them. Tabeezi defended by saying that there was nothing like that. But Parveen did not listen to her and called her cheater, liar, and family-breaker. Dadi calmed her down by revealing that Rubina is Tabeezi. Aman asked her why she kept this hidden from everyone. The clips reached the door. Roshni pushed open the door and got inside. Jinn appeared and took the clips in hand. When Roshni complained of knocking the door for long, Jinn said that he had earplugs on.

Aman asked Dadi about taking help from the woman when she snatched his dad from him. Dadi defended by saying that Rubina did not cheat but got betrayed just like Parveen. Tabeezi broke the conversation and said that there was no time for that. Tabeezi said that Aman’s life was in danger and he would kill his entire family.

Shocked Aman said that nothing could happen to them as he would give his life for his family. Parveen warned him that Tabeezi could ruin his family and said that the latter is not trustworthy. Aman believed her. Despite Parveen’s negation, Aman kept his hand on the book as Tabeezi said. When he closed his eyes, he witnessed everybody dying and got frightened.

