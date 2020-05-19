'Hamari Bahu Silk' Actor Zaan Khan Reveals Co-star Chahat Pandey Tried Committing Suicide

UPDATE: Chahat Pandey has since come forward refuting this as a mere rumour. The Hamari Bahu Silk actor went on to say her mother's statement was misunderstood over a group call. Their conversation was on the long-overdue payments. The cast and crew of Hamari Bahu Silk are currently awaiting for an update from the producers, Devyani and Sudhanshu.

With the COVID-19 lockdown, it is not a hidden fact that the TV industry has come to a standstill. However, things turned brutal for the entire cast and crew of the TV show, Hamari Bahu Silk wherein they called out out their producers for the non-payment of their dues. This created quite a stir in the entire industry wherein several members of the film and TV industry also raised their concern for the Hamari Bahu Silk's cast and crew especially after the news of some of the cast members trying to commit suicide started surfacing.

Now, the lead actor of Hamari Bahu Silk, Zaan Khan who has been actively calling out the makers of the show for their unethical behaviour has revealed to an online portal that his co-star from the show, Chahat Pandey who essayed the role of his on-screen wife, Pakhi tried to commit suicide due to the entire ordeal.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Asks CINTAA To Help 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Cast And Crew Over Non-payment Of Dues

Zaan Khan revealed that his co-star Chahat Pandey tried committing suicide

Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan revealed that Chahat Pandey tried to commit suicide due to all of this and it was her mother who came to her rescue. The Hamari Bahu Silk actor went on to say that it was Chahat Pandey's mother who stopped her from taking such a drastic step.

The Hamari Bahu Silk actor said that Chahat Pandey has struggled hard in her life to become an actor and that these dues mean a lot to her. Zaan Khan added that this was the first time that Chahat Pandey had got such a huge break with Hamari Bahu Silk and was receiving a hefty remuneration but due to her sheer bad luck, she has been deprived of that too.

Also Read: 'Humari Bahu Silk' Crew Threatening Suicide Over Non-clearance Of Dues, Says Zaan Khan

The Hamari Bahu Silk actor also added that Chahat is the sole earning member of the family and that she has lost her father. He went on to say that Chahat had taken the responsibility of taking care of her mother and two small brothers. Zaan Khan also went on to say that he has been receiving calls from the various technicians who worked on the show and have been asking him for help. He added how the entire cast and crew of the show were relying on their producers, Devyani and Sudhanshu for the dues who went on to pull the plug on the show despite it doing well on the TRP charts.

Also Read: Ashiesh Roy Gets Admitted To The ICU; Pleads For Financial Aid From Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.