Ashiesh Roy Gets Admitted To The ICU; Pleads For Financial Aid From Fans

It seems that the television industry is witnessing a brutal and tough time as several actors are undergoing financial trouble owing to the complete standstill of the industry due to the pandemic. Recently, TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide due to extreme financial problems and non-payment of dues from his producers. Now, another TV actor, Ashiesh Roy is battling for his life.

Ashiesh Roy requested his fans for financial help on his Facebook post

Ashiesh Roy is well-known for his performance in popular TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Remix, Banegi Apni Baat, and Byomkesh Bakshi. Ashiesh Roy took to his Facebook account to announce that he has been admitted to the ICU for dialysis. Ashiesh Roy also requested his fans for urgent financial help.

Ashiesh Roy stated on his Facebook post that he is very ill due to his dialysis. Along with that, Ashiesh Roy also wrote on another post that he needs money for the dialysis. Take a look at Ashiesh Roy's Facebook posts wherein he informed his fans about his condition.

Ashiesh Roy's friend and TV actor Tina Ghai informed about the actor's present condition

TV actor and his close friend, Tina Ghai revealed to an online portal about Ashiesh Roy's condition. She said that when Ashiesh's driver reached his house on Sunday morning, the actor told him that his left arm was locked. Tina added that this is the second time in two years that the Remix actor has got a paralytic stroke. She added that even though Ashiesh is not on a ventilator but his left side has been affected.

Tina also revealed about the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor's present condition, saying that he is talking and is aware of what has taken place. She also said that Ashiesh has undergone a brain scan which will determine the future course of the treatment. According to media reports, several of Ashiesh's fans flooded his comments section under his post asking for his bank details or location so that they can provide some kind of financial help for his treatment.

Many members of the Tv fraternity-like Vinta Nanda and his Sasural Simar Ka co-star Jyothsna Chandola Singh also showcased their concern over his condition. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also took to his social media to urge the industry associations to help the actor.

Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I'm doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor? @sushant_says@ashokepandithttps://t.co/d8qpAan1VK — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 19, 2020

