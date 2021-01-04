10 Movies Like 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' That You Can Watch If You Loved The Comedy Satire

Movies like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, as is known to many, are made very rarely. The Seema Pahwa directorial, as per many reviewers, delivers an important social message while it takes a viewer on a journey which follows the Bhargavas. The Bhargavas, in the film, are seen coming together in order to perform rituals that are customary for Indians to perform on the thirteenth day of someone's death. In the case of this film, the deceased happens to be the family's patriarch, Ramprasad Bhargava. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is one of the very first films that was a part of the list of Jan 2021 new releases.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb as of this writing, which makes it one of the best comedy movies that have come out of the Indian film industry thus far. If you're someone who enjoys movies like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, this article, which enlists movies (Released or to-be released) that are similar to Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, might be of interest to you.

Movies like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi you will enjoy

1) Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan

Source: A still from the film

The commonality between Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is their ability to highlight an important aspect through a story that is peppered with comedy and humour. The film had released during February of last year. It is considered to be one of the best comedy movies so far, much like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Omprakash Zindabad

Source: A still from the film

The themes of politics, aspirations of a better future and tragedy are the common threads between Om Puri's swansong film and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. The film can be considered to be a worthy addition to one's "Movies to watch with family" list. Omprakash Zindabad cast list comprises of Seema Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Khushboo Kamal, amongst others. The film can be seen in theatres as of now.

3) English Vinglish

Source: A still from the film

The third in the list of movies to watch with family is the late Sridevi's English Vinglish. Just like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, English Vinglish delivers a social message through the medium of a comedy feature presentation. The film in question is directed by Gauri Shinde. English Vinglish, which has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb, can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Hindi Medium

Source: A still from the film

Hindi Medium, much like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, is a concoction of multiple emotional tones. The film sees the late Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar jump through multiple hoops in order to give the best possible future to their child. The feature presentation, which released back in 2017, can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Hindi Medium also has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

5) Khajoor Pe Atke

Source: A still from the film

One of the prime Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi cast members, Manoj Pahwa, essays the central character of this film. Khajoor Pe Atke is about the hilarity that ensues when family members of Pahwa's character come to visit him from all over the world after they hear the news that he has been admitted into the ICU. The film is directed by Harsh Chhaya. Khajoor Pe Atke is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) Dharam Sankat Mein

Source: A still from the film

Naseeruddin Shah, one of the main members of the Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi cast list, plays an integral part in this religious satire presentation. The film is about a 55-year-old man, Dharampal (Played by Paresh Rawal) and his confusion regarding which faith he must follow after learning something about his past. The film, much like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, attempts to deliver a message through the means of a comedy film. Dharam Sankat Mein can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Angrezi Medium

Source: A still from the film

The film that was considered to be Irrfan Khan's final outing, like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, has multiple emotional tones and touches upon the theme of class divide in varying degrees of subtlety. The feature presentation also stars the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, to name a few. The film can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

8) Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Source: A still from the film

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, is a comedy film with a social message. The feature presentation focuses on the subject of E.D and the social stigma around it. The feature presentation's supporting cast list includes the likes of Seema Pahwa (The director of Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi), Bijendra Kala and Jimmy Shergill, amongst others.

9) Bareilly Ki Barfi

Source: A still from the film

Much like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Bareilly Ki Barfi is a slice-of-life film that is based in the heartlands of India. The 2017 feature is front-lined by Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The films also star the director of Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. The 2017 film can be streamed on Netflix.

10) Tumhari Sulu

Source: A still from the film

The Vidya Balan-starrer, much like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, is a slice-of-life film. Tumhari Sulu touches upon the topic of work-life balance. The director of the film delivers that message through the tale of a working mother and the story majorly unfolds at a radio station. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni. Tumhari Sulu is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

