Start Up's Bae Suzy, Park So-Dam & Other Most Popular K-Drama Celebs Of 2020

One of the beneficiaries of the year 2020 was the Korean Drama celebs, whose work got watched by probably billions from across the globe. The initial phases of the world-wide lockdown caused the binge-watchers to find and subsequently consume content while staying within the confines of their houses.

During this time, streams across the world discovered the likes of Start Up's Bae Suzy, Seo Yea-ji in It's Okay Not To Be Okay and Park So-Dam in Record Of The Youth, to name a few. The list that can be found below includes all the breakout Korean Drama celebs of this year who featured in the latest Korean Dramas in 2020.

1) Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy rose to global stardom after the streamers caught her act as Start Up's Bae Suzy as Seo Dal-mi. In the Netflix Original series that has been inspired by the ever-growing startup culture, Seo Dal-Mi can be seen as a character who has the ambition of making a multi-billionaire business tycoon of herself with the help of her friends, Han-ji pyeong, Nam Do-San & Won In Jae, to name a few. The show has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Seo Yea-ji

30-year-old Seo Yea-ji became a near-instant hit after the netizens stumbled upon Ko Moon-Young, played by Seo Yea-ji in It's Okay To Not Be Okay. The poignant show that touches upon the subject of mental health stars the 30-year-old star as a child's psychiatrist, who, every now and then, has charmed netizens with her display of vulnerability. The show has a rating of 9.1 on IMDb and is available for streaming. Seo Yea-ji in It's Okay to Not Be Okay is considered to be one of the most heartfelt performances that have come out of the Korean Drama circuit in the recent past.

3) Park So-Dam

The world was introduced to Park So-Dam through Bong Joon-Ho's Oscar-Winning feature presentation, Parasite. She would, in the times of the current pandemic situation, go on to display her one-of-a-kind acting prowess in Netflix's Record Of The Youth. Park So-Dam in Record Of The Youth plays the character of Ahm Jeong-Ha, a self-proclaimed fashionista who has aspirations of making it big in the world of the Korean fashion industry.

4) Park Shin-hye

Park Shin-Hye was seen in one of the latest Korean Dramas in 2020 that was, in fact, a fantastical romantic comedy. The name of the show in question is Memories Of Alhambra. Albeit her character was second to the lead and many reviewers thought that she was quite underutilised, many reviewers and watchers also claimed that her performances drew them into her world. Memories Of Alhambra is available for streaming on Netflix and has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb.

5) Kang Ha-neul

A winner of many awards domestically, Kang Ha-neul became one of those top breakout stars of 2020 as a result of his character in Netflix's When the Camellia Blooms. In the romantic comedy, the actor can be seen playing the character of a police officer with a kind heart. Reviewers and viewers have praised him for the ability to set the emotional tone in every sequence that he stars in. When the Camellia Blooms is available for streaming on Netflix and has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb.

6) Lee Byung-hun

Lee Byung-hoon was one of the few actors who became a near-instant favourite amongst the women as a result of his appearance in Netflix's Mr Sunshine. Lee Byung-hun stars as an American military officer who is on a mission of stopping the country that he once fled from being colonised. Simultaneously, he must also figure out the relationship that he and the daughter of an Aristocrat have. Mr. Sunshine has a rating of 8.8 on IMDb & is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) Yoo Yeon-seok

Hospital Playlist can safely be considered as the Grey's Anatomy of Korea, thanks to one of its leads, Yoo Yeon-seok, who plays the character of Ahn Jung-won in the Netflix show. In the series, Yoo Yeon Seok plays one of the medical student graduates who aspire to become a surgeon. What bonds him with the rest of the characters is their collective love for music. With an IMDb rating of 9.1, the Korean drama is amongst the highest rated ones from the lot and is available for streaming on Netflix.

8) Kim Hye-Soo

Breaking the stereotype of a typical female South Korean drama lead is Kim Hye-Soo, who can be seen as the ruthless, ambitious and yet sensitive litigator Jung Geum Ja in Hyena. Through the show, she became an inspiration to many across the globe in a way that strong and powerful female characters tend to influence their followers. The show has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Netflix.

9) Son Ye-jin

Yet another Korean actor who got out of the mould of a quintessential woman K-Drama actor is Son Ye-jin. She can be seen playing the heiress to a multi-billion dollar empire, Yoon Se-ri in Netflix's Crash Landing On You. Her veracity and tenacity as her character resonated with many from across the world, which ultimately helped her rise to unfathomable levels of stardom this year. The show has a rating of 8.7 on IMDb.

10) Jung Hae

Jung Hae was introduced to the world as Seo Joon-hee Netflix's Something In The Rain. In the show, Jung Hae can be seen playing the main lead's love interest in Something In The Rain. His charms, appearance and candour were appreciated by women all over the world. Something In The Rain is available for streaming on Netflix.

